BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA is making changes as Massachusetts begins the second part of Phase 2 of reopening the economy Monday.

The T Is ramping up service on dozens of bus routes, adding trains to all subway and commuter rail lines and resuming limited ferry service.

The agency is also reminding riders that face coverings are required for everyone.

At a news conference Monday morning, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the T will hand out masks at several high volume stations for the next two weeks.

The announcements are part of the T’s new Ride Safer campaign, which began Monday with a new series of videos.

There will be increased service on the Red, Orange, Green and Mattapan lines and regular weekday service is resuming on the Blue Line.

There will be more buses running on nearly 60 routes and commuter rail service will be ramped up as well.

Also beginning Monday, there will be limited weekday ferry service to Hingham, Hull and Charlestown. Weekend ferry service is still suspended.

(Image credit: MBTA – YouTube)

The MBTA is also urging employers to continue allowing people to work from home when possible or consider staggered schedules to help with social distancing on public transportation.

For more information on the expanded service, visit mbta.com.

