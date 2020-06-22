BOSTON (CBS) – An MBTA police officer is off the job after troubling accusations.
According to a Boston Globe report Monday, surveillance video shows the officer dragging a Black passenger off a bus at the Forest Hills train station on April 28, kneeling on the man’s back, and shoving his face into the ground.
The passenger was not seriously hurt.
The Globe reports the officer resigned on May 29 instead of facing termination proceedings.
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak sent this statement to WBZ-TV Monday:
“The alleged events, as described, are contrary to the core values and mission of the MBTA and its police department. Transit Police officers receive specialized training in de-escalation techniques and are expected to treat riders with dignity and respect at all times. We take this matter very seriously. The Transit Police Department’s Command Staff is conferring with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office and a thorough investigation is underway.”