DANVErS (CBS) — A gym chain in suing Governor Charlie Baker over the state’s emergency coronavirus shutdowns. Gym World operates Best Fitness in Chelmsford, Danvers, Lowell, and Springfield.
The company called the closures “unconstitutional” and said they want to be declared an essential business.
According to the lawsuit, Gym World laid off more than 300 employees and can’t pay rent. It will either have to close permanently or declare bankruptcy.
Gyms are set to open during Phase 3 of reopening.
Baker’s office does not comment on pending lawsuits.