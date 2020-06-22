BOSTON (CBS) — Traffic is picking up on highways across Massachusetts. MassDOT said there has been an increase of about 4-5% of traffic volume every week.
But, traffic still remains well below that of a typical day before the coronavirus pandemic.
On the Massachusetts Turnpike, traffic is down about 43% compared to last year.
On the Southeast Expressway, traffic is also way down, but congestion remains a problem.
“We’re still not seeing the same volume that we were seeing at the HOV lane, and again the year-over-year is 885 vehicles right now compared to 2,400 vehicles previously. So again, it’s worth pointing out that the traffic volumes are coming back. We are seeing some congestion even at these lower levels, which actually really demonstrates how far beyond the tipping point we were on some of these roadways, that we’re already seeing [congestion] even though they’re still 20-30% down from where they were,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gullivar said Monday.
Despite that, 2020 traffic volume has been almost cut in half in the metro Boston area.