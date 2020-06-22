By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a long time since sports functioned normally. A very long time.

We’ve all been patient. We’ve all looked forward to the day when sports return in whatever capacity they can. We’ve dissected and examined all of the plans — official and otherwise — from every league to find some silver lining to this most unfortunate period of American history.

Surely, we all want our sports back. Just as surely, sports leagues want to come back.

Yet here in late June, does it really feel like the world of sports has any handle on this virus whatsoever?

On this date, in the summer of 2020, does it look like sports leagues have a workable set of protocols in place to ensure that games can actually be played safely?

After the developments from recent weeks — and particularly last Friday — it’s awfully difficult to have any level of confidence.

Consider that:

The solution for all those cases is the same as it was in March: Shut everything down, quarantine, stay home, hope for the best. In the middle of an actual sports calendar, that’s obviously not going to work for anybody.

Containing the spread will also be a nearly impossible task, as even with the most thorough plans for social distancing, players will have to cross paths in locker rooms, on the field/ice (especially in full-contact sports), and on the bench. One positive test from one team will lead to a quarantine of all of his teammates and every team he’s come into contact with, just as it happened in the NBA with Rudy Gobert back in March. The New Orleans Pelicans refused to even take the court because one of the assigned referees for their game had worked in a game involving Gobert.

That solution, such as it is, remains the exact same three months later. And it’s just not conducive to sports seasons taking place.

The recovery process — that is, having a player test positive and then return to play — also remains a complete unknown, as there’s still much more unknown than known by scientists and doctors about the coronavirus.

Naturally, there are the many cases of people testing positive, having relatively mild symptoms, then feeling fine soon after the required quarantine. But they don’t become a mortality stat the same as the guy flat on his back doesn’t, but who can’t breath normally after. — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) June 22, 2020

The picture really does look bleak at this point, but it doesn’t seem like many people are publicly talking about it that way.

The McCourty twins did speak up this week on the mountain of challenges facing the NFL if it wants to actually play football games this year.

“Figuring out football, to me, seems to be the hardest thing right now,” Devin McCourty said. “We hope, but I don’t know if we’ll figure it out, honestly.”

Jason McCourty added: “When you think about the future, if it’s hard for 10 guys just to get together to do little passing drills or anything of that nature, to think about somewhere between 53 and 90 guys in a training camp, it’s going to be insane. So I don’t know how that’s going to turn out.”

The McCourtys don’t know how leagues will make sports happen, and the leagues themselves don’t actually know either.

We’d all love to have sports back. Maybe things will change for the better in the coming month. Perhaps this will all end up becoming a needless exercise in worrying.

But right now, at this precise moment, it feels like we’re all just kind of whistling past the graveyard, ignoring an inconvenient reality that doesn’t seem to really care what anybody wants.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.