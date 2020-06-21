CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Sunday marks one year since a tragic motorcycle crash in New Hampshire that claimed the lives of seven people.

The victims were members of the Jarheads motorcycle club, which is made up of marines from across New England and their spouses.

(Clockwise from left) Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, Michael Ferazzi, Albert Mazza, Aaron Perry, Daniel Pereira and Desma Oakes. (Images Credit: New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office)

They were riding through Randolph a year ago today when they were involved in a crash with a truck.

Seven people were killed in a crash on Route 2 in Randolph, NH June 21, 2019. (Photo credit: Miranda Thompson)

The driver of that truck, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide and driving under the influence and is awaiting trial.

