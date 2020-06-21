Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Sunday marks one year since a tragic motorcycle crash in New Hampshire that claimed the lives of seven people.
The victims were members of the Jarheads motorcycle club, which is made up of marines from across New England and their spouses.
They were riding through Randolph a year ago today when they were involved in a crash with a truck.
The driver of that truck, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide and driving under the influence and is awaiting trial.