PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A fiery crash in Pelham, New Hampshire on Saturday night may lead to criminal charges.
Police said when crews responded to Spring Street around 8 p.m., they found a Mercedes E500 sedan engulfed in flames after it had hit a tree.
“Bystanders pointed out a 32-year-old Pelham man lying on the ground nearby with serious visible injuries,” said police. He was taken to Holy Family Hospital.
No one else was involved.
The driver was uncooperative and officers saw signs of impairment, according to police. “Criminal charges are anticipated as speed and alcohol impairment appear to be contributing factors.”