BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 30 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 125 additional cases in the state on Sunday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 102,333 and the confirmed death toll is 7,677.
There were also 20 new probable cases and zero probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Sunday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 107,061 total coronavirus cases and 7,858 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Sunday, there are 927 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 37 patients from Saturday. There are 194 patients currently in ICU.
There have been 768,592 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 8,363 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 64,266 people have taken an antibody test.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 81.