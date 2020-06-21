BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh said there as a great deal of “uncertainty and unpredictability” surrounding how the economy will rebound following the coronavirus pandemic.
Walsh told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller he will present a “strong, responsible budget” this week. The city has been forced to cut $65 million out of the budget due to lost revenue during coronavirus.
“There’s a lot of programs in there that are not going to get full funding. These are difficult decisions,” said Walsh, adding no layoffs or furloughs are planned.
Keller asked Walsh if he believes the economy will bounce back to normal with businesses reopening around the country. Walsh pointed out that states like Arizona and Florida that reopened early on are now seeing a resurgence of cases.
“The uncertainty and unpredictability of this virus is very concerning to me. We‘re seeing some states that shut down, reopened and now there’s a second spike,” said Walsh, adding he would use caution going forward with the city’s budget.
“There’s a lot of unanswered questions. We have to be responsible. The taxpayers of Boston demand we be responsible.”
Walsh also spoke about Boston Police Commissioner William Gross’ meeting with Attorney General William Barr, a meeting the mayor says he “advised against.”