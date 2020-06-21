Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) — A nine-year-old boy died after he fell from a ninth-floor window in Brockton Sunday. The fall happened at Belair Tower around 9:25 a.m., the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.
The boy was unresponsive when first responders arrived. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the D.A. said.
Brockton Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating how the boy fell. Foul play is not suspected.
The boy’s identity has not been released at this time.