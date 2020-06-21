BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Police and firefighters used a thermal imaging drone to help locate and rescue two people from a canoe that was taking on water in Bridgewater.
Around 8:30 p.m., a concerned father called to report that his son and a friend, both 22 years old, were on Town River when their canoe was damaged.
Police and fire rescue units went to a Lake Nippennicket boat ramp to deploy an air boat. Though rescuers were able to make verbal contact with the canoers, they couldn’t find their exact location.
An officer deployed the Bridgewater Police Department drone from the boat, and found the two canoers about 200 feet away. Both were guided out of the chest deep water and brought to shore, where they were reunited with family members.
“Deploying the drone from the deck of the fire boat and using thermal imaging gave responders the visibility they needed to locate the individuals,” said Police Chief Christopher Delmonte. “Fortunately weather conditions were favorable, the individuals were not injured and coordination with the fire department was well executed.”