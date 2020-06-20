Comments
REVERE (CBS) — Revere police are investigating what they are calling a possible hate crime after swastikas were found spray painted on a resident’s car.
According to the police report, the crime was discovered the morning of June 11 around 5:30 a.m. on Lantern Road. Officers found the victim’s car spray painted with swastikas on all sides. The words “white power” were also found spray painted nearby on the street.
An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. So far no one has been arrested.
Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident please call detective at 781-286-8340.