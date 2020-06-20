BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 223 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths in the state on Saturday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 102,228 and the confirmed death toll is 7,647.
There were also 63 new probable cases and zero probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Saturday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 106,936 total coronavirus cases and 7,828 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 760,229 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 14,067 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 63,736 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Saturday, there are 964 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 30 patients from Friday. There are 200 patients currently in ICU.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 81.