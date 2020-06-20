BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police took more illegal fireworks off the streets Friday night. Officers were called to Dacia Steet in Dorchester for a report of fireworks going off around 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived, fireworks were going off in the middle of the street, police said.
“Officers further observed a U-Haul van containing a large quantity of fireworks. Officers spoke to a male who stated he had rented the UHaul,” said a statement from police.
The man was informed that fireworks are illegal and have been causing a serious problem across the city this year.
Anyone who sees or hears fireworks is asked to call 911 immediately. To anonymously report the buying or selling of fireworks, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).