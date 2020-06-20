OXFORD (CBS) — A rally to support the Prime Fitness in Oxford took place Saturday. The gym’s electricity was cut and the locks were changed this week after a judge ruled the town can use whatever means necessary to close the facility.
Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all gyms to close under the state’s emergency coronavirus restrictions but owner David Blondin reopened his doors one month ago.
“Everybody thinks it’s ridiculous what’s happening. They completely overstepped by shutting the doors. They also overstepped by shutting my second business down, which is an essential business and I’ve now lost thousands of dollars worth of food.” Blondin said Saturday.
“It’s not worth it because this business is my everything. No business should be shut down. Nobody is going to tell me what I can and can’t do,” he added. “Our governor is deliberating trying to ruin our economy.”
One supporter said, “I believe that businesses, if they can handle separation and keeping the space safe for people, that there’s no reason to hold off.”
She called the fines stacked against Blondin “unreasonable.”
Another supporter said, “I back what he’s doing, the gym has been clean, he’s never opened it to nonmembers, it’s been members only, there’s a better cleaning process than going to Walmart or standing in line at Walmart.”