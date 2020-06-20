CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday that 37 new coronavirus cases were identified in the state, bringing the state total to 5,518. Two more coronavirus-related deaths were also announced, bringing the state total to 339, or 6% of cases.
The people who died were a man and woman, both over 60, from Hillsborough County.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those new cases with complete information, there is one person under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 54% being women and 46% being men.
Of the new cases, 23 reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua. Three reside in Merrimack County, three reside in Rockingham County, two live in Strafford County and one case was found in both Belknap and Cheshire Counties. The city of Manchester had three new cases and the city of Nashua had one.
Two new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 551, or 10% of cases.