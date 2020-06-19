BOSTON (CBS) – It’s Father’s Day weekend and there will be plenty of things to do this weekend. Here are the top picks from our Weekend To Do List.
Fresh Local Seafood
The Lobster Trap is one of Cape Cod’s many beloved seafood restaurants, and it’s kicking off Father’s Day weekend with takeout and patio dining. Their seafood is sourced from local fisherman, available for dining along Bourne’s picturesque Back River. Or stop at the Lobster Trap’s seafood market offering local lobsters, crabs, quahogs, mussels and steamers.
WHEN: Patio open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
WHERE: 290 Shore Road, Bourne
Virtual Comedy Show
Get local comedy delivered right to your couch. You may not be able to go to a comedy club just yet, so The Comedy Studio is bringing the laughs to you. The Virtually the Same comedy show on Saturday will feature a lineup of local comedians (Shaun Connolly, Bethany Van Delft, Christian Finnegan, Kenice Mobley, Emma Willmann) that you can watch online.
WHEN: Saturday, June 20, from 8-10 p.m.
WHERE: thecomedystudio.com
COST: $10
Outdoor Grocery Store
If you don’t like the idea of indoor food shopping just yet, you can get fresh groceries outdoors at Bow Market in Somerville. Pre-book your 30 minute window and shop local vendors’ fresh meat, fish, produce, frozen foods and pantry staples. No cash will be changing hands, so bring your credit or debit card.
WHEN: Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE: 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville