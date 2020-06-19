Comments
WALPOLE (CBS) — The town of Walpole is dropping the name “Rebels” from its sports teams. The school committee voted unanimously Thursday night to remove the nickname, citing its connection to the Confederacy.
“This initiative is the first step in a much wider process of community dialogue, listening and action around racism and discrimination within the district and our world,” the committee stated.
Students and members of the community will come up with potential replacements before students vote on a new name.