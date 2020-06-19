Jamal Adams Requests Trade From Jets, Who Have No Desire To Trade Star SafetyJamals Adams doesn't want to be a New York Jet anymore. But the New York Jets have no desire to trade their star safety.

Theo Epstein Boots 50-Yard Field Goal To Raise Money For ALS ResearchOn Thursday, Theo Epstein showed off his kicking leg to raise money and awareness for a great cause.

Gillette Stadium Closed On Juneteenth, Patriots Encourage Employees To Use Day For Education And AppreciationGillette Stadium is closed Friday, as the Patriots commemorate Juneteenth.

Centipede, Minecraft Among Games Inducted Into World Video Game Hall Of FameThe World Video Game Hall of Fame inducted Bejeweled, Centipede, King’s Quest and Minecraft in a virtual ceremony Thursday.

MLB Players Counter With 70-Game Season, Owners Expected To Reject ProposalBaseball players proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule Thursday, leaving them and management 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season.