BOSTON (CBS) — Theo Epstein is a man of many talents. He helped break a championship curse for his hometown Red Sox in 2004, and then went and did it for the Chicago Cubs a decade later. On Thursday, he showed off his kicking leg to raise awareness for a great cause.

Epstein, the current president of the Cubs and former Red Sox GM, released a video of himself booting a 50-yard field goal into a soccer net, part of the #TrickShot4Snowy campaign to raise money and awareness for ALS research. It was quite the kick from the Brookline native:

The campaign was started by Chris Snow, an executive with the Calgary Flames and former Red Sox beat writer at the Boston Globe while Epstein was in Boston. Snow was diagnosed with ALS last June and given a year to live, but is going strong in his fight against the disease. He started the #TrickShot4Snowy campaign last week to raise money for ALS research, and has challenged others to make their own trick shots for the cause:

June is #ALSAwarenessMonth in 🇨🇦 & the start of #TrickShot4Snowy. Have fun, challenge two people & please donate at https://t.co/JwKp9hn6Fn. We will #EndALS one donation at a time. You’re up ⁦⁦@Cubs⁩ Theo Epstein & ⁦@NHLFlames⁩ Brad Treliving & Brian McGrattan! pic.twitter.com/jVFFdGLI8P — Chris Snow (@ChrisSnowCGY) June 12, 2020

Last June 17 I was given one year to live. I should have lost the ability to walk, talk, eat and breathe. Instead, I took three steps back, two to the left and did this #TrickShot4Snowy. What a day this would be if everyone watching this donates $1 at https://t.co/rgWfPCOrpt. pic.twitter.com/mxbpJ3m6bp — Chris Snow (@ChrisSnowCGY) June 17, 2020

Many players on the Calgary Flames have showed off their skills on social media for Snow’s campaign, as have several others throughout the sports world.

And now that Epstein has completed his end of the bargain, he challenged former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz and Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder to make their own trick shots.