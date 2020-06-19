BOSTON (CBS) — COVID-19 has hit the PGA Tour. Nick Watney has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina after testing positive for the virus.
Watney said he had symptoms consistent with the illness prior to arriving at the tournament on Friday, and after consulting with a physician, was administered a test. That test came back positive, and Watney withdrew from the tournament.
“Nick will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines,” the PGA said in a statement. “For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the TOUR has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick.
“Watney, who traveled privately to Hilton Head Island for the tournament and was not on the PGA TOUR-provided charter flight, tested negative upon arrival,” the statement continued.
Watney is the first player on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19. The PGA announced that 369 individuals — players, caddies, essential personnel — underwent on-site testing prior to the start of the tournament, with zero positive results.
This news comes as the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning closed its practice facility after players and staff members tested positive for the virus. The Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays also closed practice facilities in Florida this week.
Very sad news for Nick and all of his fans. I hope he will recover from this dangerous disease soon.