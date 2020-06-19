BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker announced that Phase 2, Part 2 of Massachusetts’ reopening plan can begin on Monday, June 22. Here’s a look at what businesses and services will be allowed to resume, and the precautions they’ll be taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Indoor Dining At Restaurants
Restaurants, which have been allowed to offer outdoor dining since June 8, will be able to seat customers inside. Tables must be spaced six feet apart, and party size cannot exceed six people. Bar seating is not allowed. Diners can remove their masks once they are seated, the state recommends.
Close-Contact Personal Services
Nail salons, massage therapy, tanning salons, skin care services, tattoo parlors, electrolysis studios and personal training will be allowed to resume operations. Face coverings are required for workers and customers. Work stations must be spaced at least six feet apart. Personal training is limited to one customer, or two from the same household, allowed in a facility at a time.
Retail Dressing Rooms
Retailers can open fitting rooms by appointment only.
Offices, At 50% Capacity
Offices can expand their capacity from 25% to 50%. However, the state is still urging employers to allow employees to work from home whenever possible.
Full details about Massachusetts’ reopening plan are available here.