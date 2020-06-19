BOSTON (CBS) — Jamals Adams doesn’t want to be a New York Jet anymore. But the New York Jets have no desire to trade their star safety.

With their relationship continuing to deteriorate, Adams has informed the Jets that he wants out, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported Thursday. Adams is signed through 2021 but New York hasn’t offered him a contract extension this offseason, so Adams wants out.

The two-time Pro Bowler would welcome a trade seven teams according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter: the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers or Seattle Seahawks.

From a New England standpoint, an Adams trade would mean Jarrett Stidham (or Brian Hoyer) wouldn’t have to see the safety twice during the 2020 season. Adams picked off Stidham last season, taking the rookie’s errant throw back for a pick-six in what looked to be a Patriots blowout. Adams’ touchdown turned a 30-7 Patriots lead into 30-14 halfway through the fourth quarter, forcing Tom Brady back into action.

However, the Patriots play five of the teams Adams would accept a trade to in 2020: The Ravens, Texans, Chiefs, 49ers and Seahawks. So Stidham may still have to deal with Adams at some point as he takes over at QB in New England.

The Jets, however, don’t want to trade one of their best defensive players, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, may wait Adams out. New York drafted Adams, 24, with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he was named a first-team All Pro in 2019 after recording 75 tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles in 14 games.