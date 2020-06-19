MLB Players Counter With 70-Game Season, Owners Expected To Reject ProposalBaseball players proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule Thursday, leaving them and management 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

Mike Lowell Reflects On Red Sox 2007 World Series Title: 'I Still Get Goosebumps'Dan Roche caught up with former Red Sox third baseman and 2007 World Series MVP Mike Lowell, who says Boston's 2007 title run is often the forgotten member of team's four recent titles.

Rams And Chargers To Star In HBO's 'Hard Knocks' This YearIt will be lights, cameras, Los Angeles again for “Hard Knocks” but for the first time the show will feature two franchises.

Portland Sea Dogs Turning Ballpark Into Golf Course For FansWith no baseball to keep fans entertained in northern New England, the Portland Sea Dogs are getting creative by combining America's two favorite summer pastimes: baseball and golf.

Celtics' Tremont Waters Named G League Rookie Of The YearFollowing a stellar season for the Maine Red Claws, Celtics' Tremont Waters took home G League's Rookie of the Year honors on Thursday.