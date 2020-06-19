BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

I want to start babysitting my six grandkids but one parent works as a nurse on a COVID floor and one works as a policeman. Is it safe to do so? – Joanne

The kids are at higher risk of being exposed to the virus since their parents have high-risk jobs. Even if the kids don’t have any symptoms, we don’t know if they could be asymptomatic carriers and possibly put older adults at risk. It would probably be wise to wait since, as a grandmother, you’re likely in a high-risk category. But you could certainly check with your doctor to get their advice.

My husband is older and scheduled to start physical therapy soon. I am concerned it still isn’t safe to go to the PT center. – Anita

Most medical facilities are safe to visit now. Medical facilities are taking extra special precautions these days to protect their patients and their staff. Your husband will need to wear a mask. They’ll ask questions to make sure he doesn’t have any COVID symptoms. You may not be able to come in with him. And you’ll want to make sure he disinfects his hands when he is done. But in general, it’s safe to go to your medical appointments.

I want to play golf… but my gut tells me that a second surge is coming because the public is letting down its guard. – Matt

I understand how you feel, and as we open up, we’re going to see more cases. Playing golf may pose less of a risk because it’s outdoors. You can socially distance from others. You can wear a mask. And you don’t have to share equipment. But if you’re at high risk of COVID-related complications, you might want to wait. Don’t do anything you feel might compromise your health.

My car is due for its annual inspection sticker. I am high risk and am anxious about having a stranger inside my car. – Elizabeth

The RMV has extended deadlines for car inspections by 60 days. So for stickers that expired in May, you now have until July to get it renewed. Check with the RMV because you probably can wait a while longer.