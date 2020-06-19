BOURNE (CBS) — Businesses hope the nice weather this weekend will bring customers to the Cape. The region’s tourism industry, which has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic, is starting to reopen.

Paulo Paraguay doesn’t want to lose that nostalgic feel of Kandy Korner in Hyannis, but this summer, it’s gloves and disposable bags to pick through the now wrapped penny candy.

“We want to make sure that experience is still there,” said Paraguay. He’s finally able to ramp up the fudge and taffy production, hoping the customers will now follow.

Fresh Ketch should have started serving meals in April. Restaurant owner Steve Roy still hopes he can rebound from the delay.

“It’s unknown obviously right now, it’s possible as long as people come here. We need the tourism,” said Roy.

A lane closure on Main Street in Hyannis will help with additional seating and increased social distancing for the foot traffic these businesses will need. The summer months are always crucial on the Cape, but even more so this year.

“The next few months are very, very important to make up some of the pieces that were lost in the past few months,” said Elizabeth Wurfbain, executive director of the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District.

A recent survey of 350 Cape businesses put losses at 50-100%. They’re hoping this weekend will be a kickoff and that the fourth of July will gauge for how the summer will go.

Bookings are behind at the Cascade Motor Lodge. Owner Shauna Redanz said out of state travelers are being cautious, but she’s hopeful for the season.

“I see a lot of people coming over the bridge right now. That’s a good thing, I did have a couple of phone calls today for rooms, so we hope for the best,” said Redanz.

Cape traffic is always a good sign for businesses, and they hope a sign of the things to come.