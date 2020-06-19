BOSTON (CBS) — As the NFL inches closer to the start of training camps next month, COVID-19 continues to threaten the league’s plans.
After news broke earlier this week that several players on the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans tested positive for the virus, it’s now being reported that an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has also tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The assistant is asymptomatic, but that positive test has led to two other Buccaneers assistants to be quarantined, via Shefter.
Tampa Bay, which is eager to get the 2020 season underway after adding Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the mix this offseason, is now the fourth team to have someone in the organization test positive after returning to team facilities.
Coaches of the New England Patriots have not yet returned to Gillette Stadium this offseason and won’t do so until the start of training camp in late July. Instead, they have been conducting team meetings virtually.