Buccaneers Assistant Coach Tests Positive For COVID-19; Two Others QuarantinedAs the NFL inches closer to the start of training camps next month, COVID-19 continues to threaten the league's plans.

Alex Cora Touches On Return To Baseball In 2021, Won't Discuss Potential Reunion With Red SoxAlex Cora is spending his one-year ban from baseball at home in the Puerto Rico, but the future is certainly on his mind.

Revolution Coach Bruce Arena Questions Playing National Anthem At Non-International Sporting Events"We don't use the national anthem in movie theaters and on Broadway, other events in the United States," Arena said.

Jamal Adams Requests Trade From Jets, Who Have No Desire To Trade Star SafetyJamals Adams doesn't want to be a New York Jet anymore. But the New York Jets have no desire to trade their star safety.

Theo Epstein Boots 50-Yard Field Goal To Raise Money For ALS ResearchOn Thursday, Theo Epstein showed off his kicking leg to raise money and awareness for a great cause.