WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is among those cheering the Supreme Court’s blow to President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. The justices’ 5-4 decision delivered Thursday ruled that his administration unlawfully tried to dismantle the Obama-era program to protect young immigrants from deportation.

The ruling is a boost for “Dreamers,” hundreds of thousands of whom have been in the United States since they were children. The justices rejected administration arguments that the eight-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.

“The Supreme Court made the right choice to overturn Donald Trump’s cruel termination of DACA—but this fight is far from over,” Warren tweeted. “I’ll keep fighting to ensure Dreamers and their families have a path to citizenship in the country they call home.”

The Supreme Court made the right choice to overturn Donald Trump’s cruel termination of DACA—but this fight is far from over. I’ll keep fighting to ensure Dreamers and their families have a path to citizenship in the country they call home. #HereToStay — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 18, 2020

Sen. Ed Markey called the ruling “a victory for justice.”

I’m thrilled and relieved for our Dreamers that the Supreme Court upheld DACA. They belong here, at home. Today, we celebrate a victory for justice. But the fight will go on, and we won’t stop until these young people are permanently protected. #HomeIsHere — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 18, 2020

Trump described recent Supreme Court decisions, which include a ruling that protects LGBTQ workers from job discrimination, as “horrible and politically charged.”

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump’s campaign for reelection, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

Warren is one of six in contention to become presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, according to a recent report.

