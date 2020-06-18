REVERE (CBS) – Revere is canceling its annual International Sand Sculpting Festival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We understand the impact that not having this event will have on the community, however, we did not feel that any modifications to this event that traditionally draws over one million people, could be held in any way that was consistent with the current health safety guidelines of the CDC,” the Revere Beach Partnership, which hosts the event with the City of Revere and the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation, said in a statement.
Each year, and 1 million spectators visit Revere over the course of the three-day event to see the sand sculptures. Artists from places like Russia, Ireland and the Czech Republic take part in the competition. The event typically takes place in July. This year would have marked the 17th festival.
This year, the Revere Beach Partnership said, the organization will focus on ways to have socially-distant fun on Revere Beach.
Where’s Vincent Vega with the token angry comment?!