BOSTON (CBS) – Two rape suspects mistakenly released from the Suffolk County Jail are now back in custody.
Ricardo Encarnacion, 26, and 20-year-old Israel Diaz were released Tuesday morning, “following an error in the processing of court documents handled by a Suffolk County Jail employee,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
After realizing the mistake, both men were brought back to the jail Wednesday.
“We have a deep understanding of the responsibility that we have to keep our communities and those in our custody safe,” said Sheriff Steven Tompkins said in the statement.” We have stringent protocols in place that are designed to prevent such an event from occurring, and this was a case of human error that resulted in a breach of those protocols.
Tompkins said they’re still looking into what went wrong.
“As per Department regulations, we are unable to offer additional information about any potential disciplinary action that may be taken in response to this issue,” the sheriff said.