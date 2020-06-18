Peter Gammons: MLB Should Embrace The Fun Of A Shortened SchedulePeter Gammons said the league has an opportunity to really make the most of the situation.

Harbour Town 'Places Premium On Short Game,' Says Dottie Pepper On RBC HeritageHarbour Town Golf Links welcomes a major-caliber field for the RBC Heritage, as the PGA Tour enters the second week of the resumed season.

Reports Say MLB, Players Are Nearing Deal For A 2020 Season -- But Nothing Close YetBelieve it or not, there is some optimism on the baseball front. A 2020 season may actually happen.

Ty Law Sees Greatness In Stephon Gilmore: 'He's The Real Deal'Greatness is recognizing greatness in the Patriots secondary.

Bill Belichick Will Use Tom Brady's Departure To Motivate Patriots, Says Rodney HarrisonFor all intents and purposes, the Tom Brady era is over in New England. But that doesn't mean ol' Tommy Boy is done helping the Patriots win football games.