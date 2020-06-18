BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots third-year linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was in attendance for Ben Watson’s “Boston Pray” event on Sunday on Boston Common. Given all of the movements and protests and emotions of the past few weeks in America, the 23-year-old said the event provided a good space to recharge and refocus.

“Obviously, through the times that we’re experiencing right now dealing with trying to address police brutality as well as systemic racism that’s going on, a lot of people are working hard, whether it’s donating, protesting, a lot of different ways they want to make an impact,” Bentley told reporters on a video call on Wednesday. “I felt like Ben’s event was the perfect way to kind of rejuvenate yourself as well as continue to use your platform to make an impact to create awareness. So, a lot of times, you begin to kind of wear down with the constant talk and the constant creating awareness, and you need to kind of regroup and try to fill your tank up, so to speak, in a way to continue to create awareness. I thought that was a great opportunity to do so.”

Watson described the event as a way “to get believers and non-believers to come together and pray and seek God’s face in terms of our next steps.”

Bentley said the results won’t be immediate, but he feels as though the momentum for significant progress is very real.

“I would say only time will tell whether or not everything we’re doing will have a huge effect. But me personally, seeing everybody there just allows you to see how much everybody wants to be a part of change, be a part of history and address the many moments that we’ve been exposed to within the past few weeks, as well as trying to address things that have been going on for hundreds of years,” Bentley said. “So, that was an opportunity for a lot of people to express themselves and also create awareness.”

While Bentley’s focus is steady off the field, he’s also entering a significant year on the field. Professionally speaking, Bentley is entering a significant moment of his career, as he is expected to elevate to an increased role in the defense as he enters year three. With veterans Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins departing via free agency this offseason, Bill Belichick will be looking to Bentley to take a major step forward. Bentley’s ready to do whatever is asked of him.

“I would say this year, just like every year, just looking to find your role. Each guy has a role to play. I feel like we stress that a whole lot as an organization – finding your role and sticking with it,” Bentley said. “So, whatever that role may be this year, just going to look to progress, as well as find as many opportunities that the team needs to be filled.”