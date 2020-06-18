BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox pitching prospect Noah Song will have to put his baseball career on hold for at least a year as he fulfills his commitment to the Navy. Song has been ordered to report to flight school in Pensacola by June 26, according to Bill Wagner of the Capital Gazette.

Though Song, Boston’s fourth-round pick in last year’s draft, will be able to apply for early release from his training program in 2021, Wagner reports that it is rare for a player to be released midway through flight training. The righty had submitted a waiver request to transfer to the Navy reserves last October, which would have allowed him to pursue a pro career this season, but he sent an updated request in April to pursue flight school.

“The original waiver, which requested the ability to continue my service by transferring my commission to the Navy Reserves and concurrently pursuing a professional baseball career with the Red Sox organization, gave me the best chance to make it to the major leagues,” Song said in a statement, according to Wagner. “However, I understand transferring immediately into the reserves is unlikely because the law and policy in my case do not permit it.

“If I were somehow allowed to transfer into the reserves, I would have every intention of serving on active duty after my time with baseball ends,” Song’s statement continued. “I place an incredible amount of personal value in serving my country and doing so in a meaningful way. I am fortunate to have two ‘Plan As’ in life: I want to serve my country as a naval aviator and play baseball for the Red Sox. I will continue to do all I can to accomplish both, and I sincerely appreciate the support I have received from the Navy and the Red Sox in reaching those goals.”

“The Navy provided him the opportunity to play minor league baseball for the Red Sox last summer and compete internationally in Mexico and Japan for Team USA,” Vice Admiral Sean Buck, Superintendent of the Naval Academy said in a statement. “The Naval Academy is proud of what Ensign Song has accomplished and is hopeful he will achieve his goals as a naval officer and professional baseball player.”

Song, 23, had a stellar summer for the Lowell Spinners last year, allowing just two runs in his seven starts for a 1.06 ERA. He punched out 19 batters while walking just five in his 17 innings of work, holding opposing hitters to a .167 average. He also had a solid showing for the US national team as a reliever, allowing just one hit while striking out six in 5.1 innings.

Song is rated as the No. 9 prospect in the Boston system by Baseball America.