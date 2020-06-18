Comments
NEWTON (CBS) – The coronavirus crisis has forced at least 60 Massachusetts school districts to make big cuts.
In Newton, union officials say 117 teacher’s aides and support staff received non-renewal notices.
The paraprofessionals work with the students who need the most help.
“They’re absolutely critical to the work that we do in the classroom,” said Michael Zilles, president of the Newton Teachers Association. “They work with special education students who are the most vulnerable students in the district.”
In a letter, Newton officials said they made the decision by prioritizing the best interests of the students and considering district staffing needs.