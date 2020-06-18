SCITUATE (CBS) – It is only mid-June, but much of New England is on the verge of drought conditions.
“This year, we’re seeing usage up in May and June that we never see until July,” said Scituate Town Manager Jim Boudreau.
In Lynnfield, it’s the same story, where the town is already restricting outdoor watering. Officials say the town’s water use is up 10%-15%.
“With everybody home, washing more, that weekend use became daily use,” said John Scenna of the Lynnfield Center Water District.
On May 19, only a sliver of Upstate New York was rated abnormally dry. Now, much of New England is deemed abnormally dry.
Town officials commonly restrict water use in the summer to keep the system pressurized for firefighters. But this year, many said they are starting early.
In Lynnfield, only handheld outdoor watering is allowed. Right now, Scituate only has minor restrictions on outdoor watering, but stringent measures are likely coming