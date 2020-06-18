Comments
ATKINSON, N.H. (CBS) – A Massachusetts man is facing 70 criminal charges for allegedly using a New Hampshire address to vote and register dozens of vehicles there illegally.
Atkinson and New Hampshire State police had been investigating Coleman McDonough of Newburyport for months and charged him Wednesday with a long list of offenses, including voter fraud and title fraud.
Police said McDonough used an address in Atkinson to register and title dozens of vehicles that belonged to him and his business, while he lived in Newburyport.
They also said he voted in New Hampshire during that time and drove around with a suspended license.
McDonough will be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court August 6.