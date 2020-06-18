Celtics' Tremont Waters Named G League Rookie Of The YearFollowing a stellar season for the Maine Red Claws, Celtics' Tremont Waters took home G League's Rookie of the Year honors on Thursday.

Buccaneers Reveal Rob Gronkowski In Buccaneers Jersey For First TimeThis week, the world finally saw what Tom Brady looked like in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. Now, everyone can see his partner in crime.

Rob Gronkowski, Shaq Teaming Up To Host Fundraiser For NAACP, Boys & Girls Clubs Of AmericaRob Gronkowski is pretty good at throwing his own parties. Now imagine what will happen when Gronk teams up with Shaq to throw a virtual bash -- all for a couple of good causes.

Dr. Fauci Warns NFL Season May Not Be Possible Without 'Bubble' EnvironmentDr. Anthony Fauci said that an NFL plan that involves teams based in their home cities around the country may prove to be too difficult.

Tom Brady Is Still Clearly Motivated By Talk Of 'The Cliff'Tom Brady is not most people. And he showed in a recent Instagram post that he's still using talk of "the cliff" as motivation.