Red Sox Pitching Prospect Noah Song Ordered To Report To Flight SchoolNoah Song will have to put his baseball career on hold, as he's been ordered to report to flight school as part of his commitments to the Navy.

Peter Gammons: MLB Should Embrace The Fun Of A Shortened SchedulePeter Gammons said the league has an opportunity to really make the most of the situation.

Harbour Town 'Places Premium On Short Game,' Says Dottie Pepper On RBC HeritageHarbour Town Golf Links welcomes a major-caliber field for the RBC Heritage, as the PGA Tour enters the second week of the resumed season.

Reports Say MLB, Players Are Nearing Deal For A 2020 Season -- But Nothing Close YetBelieve it or not, there is some optimism on the baseball front. A 2020 season may actually happen.

Ty Law Sees Greatness In Stephon Gilmore: 'He's The Real Deal'Greatness is recognizing greatness in the Patriots secondary.