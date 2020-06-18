BOSTON (CBS) –While Tacko Fall has garnered much of the attention among Celtics rookies this season, Tremont Waters put together a stellar season for the Maine Red Claws — Boston’s G League affiliate. And on Thursday, Waters took home honors as the G League’s Rookie of the Year.
In his 36 games with Maine, Waters averaged 18 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game, leading the Red Claws to a 28-14 record and Atlantic Division title. Waters was also named to the Midseason All-NBA G League team and the G League Player of the Month for November.
“We are so happy for Tremont,” Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge said of the rookie. “He had a fantastic G League season on both ends of the court, and continued to improve all the facets of his game while leading a winning team. This recognition is well-deserved.”
Tremont Waters' G League highlights are just absurd. I clipped together a few of them: pic.twitter.com/0pkrMGjEMk
— Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) March 3, 2020
Waters, who is on a two-way contract with the Celtics, was the 51st overall selection out of LSU in the 2019 NBA Draft. He played in 10 games for the Celtics as a rookie, averaging 3.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes per game.
After an impressive showing in the G League, Waters has a good shot to take over as Boston’s backup point guard next season.