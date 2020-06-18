QUINCY (CBS) – The man charged with killing his former neighbor at her home in Braintree is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Thursday.
Robert Bonang, 61, of Marshfield, is scheduled to face a Quincy District Court judge in a remote electronic arraignment.
Police say he went to 59-year-old Laurie Melchionda’s house on Howie Road just before noon Wednesday and shot her several times. She was rushed to South Shore Hospital where she died.
Melchionda was married and had three adult children. She was well-known in Braintree, where she was a school nurse for more than 20 years and a member of the board of health. She was most recently Weston’s director of health services and a school nurse there.
Sources told WBZ-TV’s I-Team Bonang showed up at the house dressed like he was delivering a package. Investigators said when Melchionda answered the door, Bonang shot and killed her in a targeted attack, then stood nearby until police arrived and arrested him.
Bonang is a former neighbor who lived across the street from Melchionda, but Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Bonang had not lived there for six years.
According to I-Team sources, Bonang and Melchionda had a history of issues. Morrissey said police had been to the neighborhood in the past, but he did not know of any recent dispute between them.