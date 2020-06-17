BOSTON (CBS) — There was one point in the early days of Stephon Gilmore’s career with the Patriots that some worried he was a big-money bust. Gilmore has alleviated those fears by getting better over his three seasons in New England.

He’s the lockdown corner the Patriots knew they were getting when they gave him a five-year, $65 million contract in 2017, fresh off of snagging NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019. And the soon-to-be 30-year-old is determined to keep getting better.

It’s that passion and pride to be the best that sets Gilmore apart from the other pretty great corners in the game, according to an all-time great who locked down NFL receivers for 15 years.

“That’s what the great ones do, he is amongst the giants of the league and has a desire to be the best and stay there,” Hall of Famer Ty Law told the Boston Herald. “I’m loving what he is doing and looking forward to another big year for him.”

All Gilmore has done is give the Patriots big years since they snatched him from the Buffalo Bills in free agency. After a rocky start in 2017, he helped lock down a dominant secondary the rest of the way, and came up with the play of the season in New England’s AFC Championship win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He followed that up with stellar season in 2018, picking off two passes and forcing a pair of fumbles in the regular season before picking coming down with two more interceptions and five passes defended in New England’s run to a Super Bowl title. He was at the top of his game in 2019, leading the NFL with six interceptions and 20 passes defended.

Still, Gilmore is looking for ways to get even better, and Law is eager to see what the All Pro corner can do as a follow up in 2020. Law already has a red jacket from the Patriots and his bust sits in Canton, Ohio, and he believes that Gilmore will someday share both accolades with him.

“He’s the real deal. And he still seeks advice and asks questions. He’s still eager to learn,” said Law. “If he keeps it up, he’ll be around a long time. One day, you’ll see him in the Patriots Hall of Fame, and the NFL Hall of Fame, as well.”