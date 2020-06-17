CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, MLB, mlb return, MLBPA, Rob Manfred, Sports News, Tony Clark

BOSTON (CBS) — Believe it or not, there is some optimism on the baseball front. A 2020 season may actually happen.

That comes according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, who is reporting that MLB and the MLB Players Union are closing in on an agreement. And this bit of good news is coming from the players themselves.

The news came shortly after Heyman reported that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MBLPA executive director Tony Clark had face-to-face meetings in Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday, chats that was reportedly “productive.”

However, Evan Drellich of The Athletic gave a quick “not so fast” on the return of baseball.

As did the MLBPA.

Ken Rosenthal did shed some light on MLB’s proposal though, which would have the 2020 season starting in just over a month.

So the carousel ride continues…  but appears there is a light at the end of the tunnel after weeks of a heated back and forth between players and owners over restarting the 2020 season. The fight has been a roller coaster for the last few months, casting some serious doubt that there will be a season. Manfred expressed supreme optimism that there would be baseball just last week, but he walked that back Monday and expressed doubt regarding a return.

But all of the issues appear to be in the rear-view mirror — for now — with a new deal potentially coming in the very near future.

  1. Vincent Vega says:
    June 17, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    do the owners and players realize the more they bicker the less likely anyone will be to go to their games?

