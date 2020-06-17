BOSTON (CBS) — Believe it or not, there is some optimism on the baseball front. A 2020 season may actually happen.

That comes according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, who is reporting that MLB and the MLB Players Union are closing in on an agreement. And this bit of good news is coming from the players themselves.

Breaking: MLB and players union are closing in on an agreement to play the 2020 season, via players. Deal expected to be for prorated pay and include expanded playoffs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

As part of the pending agreement to play the 2020 season between MLB and the players union, the union has agreed to waive any grievance. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

The news came shortly after Heyman reported that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MBLPA executive director Tony Clark had face-to-face meetings in Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday, chats that was reportedly “productive.”

However, Evan Drellich of The Athletic gave a quick “not so fast” on the return of baseball.

Source says no deal is close yet between MLB and MLBPA beccause the proposal was just sent by MLB. No agreement even in principle at this point. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 17, 2020

As did the MLBPA.

Reports of an agreement are false. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 17, 2020

Ken Rosenthal did shed some light on MLB’s proposal though, which would have the 2020 season starting in just over a month.

Source: MLB proposal includes: •60 games in 70 days

•Season starting July 19th/20th

•Full Prorated Salary

•Expanded Playoffs in 2020 and 2021

•Waiving of any potential grievance — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 17, 2020

So the carousel ride continues… but appears there is a light at the end of the tunnel after weeks of a heated back and forth between players and owners over restarting the 2020 season. The fight has been a roller coaster for the last few months, casting some serious doubt that there will be a season. Manfred expressed supreme optimism that there would be baseball just last week, but he walked that back Monday and expressed doubt regarding a return.

But all of the issues appear to be in the rear-view mirror — for now — with a new deal potentially coming in the very near future.