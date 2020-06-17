CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, David Blondin, Oxford News

OXFORD (CBS) – A gym in Oxford remained open for members Wednesday morning, a day after a judge ruled the town can shut down Prime Fitness because it has defied state orders for the coronavirus pandemic and opened early.

Worcester Superior Court Judge Susan Sullivan ruled Tuesday that Oxford can use whatever means necessary to shut down the gym, including changing the locks, boarding up the doors and windows and shutting off the utilities.

Prime Fitness owner David Blondin opened his gym back on May 18th in defiance of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.

Prime Fitness owner David Blondin. (WBZ-TV)

In Massachusetts, gyms are not allowed to reopen until Phase Three, which cannot begin any earlier than June 29.

The town responded with citations and $7,000 in fines before heading to court.

Prime Fitness gym in Oxford. (WBZ-TV)

Judge Sullivan wrote that Blondin’s refusal to comply threatens to spread the coronavirus further within the town and the Commonwealth and ruled the town can shut the gym down.

The town’s attorney Mark Reich told WBZ-TV they will take action to shut down the gym soon, but it’s unclear exactly when and how.

Blondin says he plans to keep fighting in federal court.

Comments (3)
  1. RichD says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:26 am

    Possible to get Mr. Blondin’s take on this? Obviously cannot be about the money as he is most likely shelling out more in fines than he is taking in for membership fees. Not a sustainable business model.

    Reply
  2. Marcus2068 (@Marcus2068) says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:51 am

    All he needs to do is start a protest and all the rules for Covid will be waived. That seems to be the model for the State.

    Reply
  3. Vincent Vega says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Mass protests by clueless cry babies – no problem
    Open you healthy and honest business? Nyet!!! The ministry of doublespeak has spoken.

    Reply

Leave a Reply