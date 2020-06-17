OXFORD (CBS) – A gym in Oxford remained open for members Wednesday morning, a day after a judge ruled the town can shut down Prime Fitness because it has defied state orders for the coronavirus pandemic and opened early.
Worcester Superior Court Judge Susan Sullivan ruled Tuesday that Oxford can use whatever means necessary to shut down the gym, including changing the locks, boarding up the doors and windows and shutting off the utilities.
Prime Fitness owner David Blondin opened his gym back on May 18th in defiance of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.
In Massachusetts, gyms are not allowed to reopen until Phase Three, which cannot begin any earlier than June 29.
The town responded with citations and $7,000 in fines before heading to court.
Judge Sullivan wrote that Blondin’s refusal to comply threatens to spread the coronavirus further within the town and the Commonwealth and ruled the town can shut the gym down.
The town’s attorney Mark Reich told WBZ-TV they will take action to shut down the gym soon, but it’s unclear exactly when and how.
Blondin says he plans to keep fighting in federal court.
Possible to get Mr. Blondin’s take on this? Obviously cannot be about the money as he is most likely shelling out more in fines than he is taking in for membership fees. Not a sustainable business model.
All he needs to do is start a protest and all the rules for Covid will be waived. That seems to be the model for the State.
Mass protests by clueless cry babies – no problem
Open you healthy and honest business? Nyet!!! The ministry of doublespeak has spoken.