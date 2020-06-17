BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 180 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 60 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 101,654 and the confirmed death toll is 7,568.
There were also 86 new probable cases and six probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Wednesday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 106,151 total coronavirus cases and 7,734 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 727,549 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 8,313 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 59,940 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Wednesday, there are 998 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is an decrease of 47 patients from Tuesday. There are 227 patients currently in ICU.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 81.