HINGHAM (CBS) — There’s a jellyfish warning in Hingham Harbor, where one resident has already been stung. Harbormaster Kenneth Corson is urging swimmers to use caution after numerous jellyfish were spotted in the harbor.
They appear to be lion’s mane jellyfish, which are the large, “dangerous” creatures the state warned about at Nahant Beach last week.
“The reported sightings in Hingham describe the jellyfish’s umbrella or body from eight (8) inches to two (2) feet in diameter with many long tentacles,” Corson said.
A Hingham woman stung “experienced something similar to a brief electric shock followed by a stinging sensation.” She treated the sting with a jellyfish sting kit and vinegar and didn’t require further medical attention.
Residents are asked to consider avoiding the water entirely during jellyfish season.