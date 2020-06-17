BEDFORD (CBS) – After a man was found dead in the stairway at the Bedford VA, Massachusetts lawmakers are calling for an investigation.

The 62-year-old non-patient resident was found in a stairwell of a building on the property of the Bedford VA Hospital. He had been missing for a month. The man was last seen on May 8, reported missing on May 13 and found June 12 in the same clothing in which he was last seen. Foul play is not suspected.

The federal government runs the VA Hospital; the company Caritas runs the housing complex. However, Caritas said in a previous statement that the stairwell where the man was found was outside of its leased premises and controlled by the VA.

Now, U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, Congresswomen Katherine Clark and Lori Trahan and Congressman Seth Moulton are asking the Department of Veterans Affairs to investigate the matter.

“It is undisputed that a veteran died on VA property and that his family deserves a thorough, independent investigation by relevant authorities,” the lawmakers wrote. “Accordingly, it is consistent with the mission of the VA Inspector General to review the circumstances that led to this veteran’s death and to determine accountability for this tragedy, including an examination of the terms of the lease agreement between the Bedford VAMC and Caritas Communities as well as recommendations for how such an incident can be avoided in the future. Therefore, we respectfully request that you initiate an investigation into the recent death of a veteran on the campus of the Bedford VAMC.”

Middlesex County District Attorney Marion Ryan and the Massachusetts State Police have begun investigations.