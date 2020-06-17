CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Braintree News

BRAINTREE (CBS) – A man is in police custody after a woman was shot and killed outside her home in Braintree Wednesday afternoon, sources tell WBZ-TV’s I-Team.

Officers were called to a house on Howie Road around noon.

I-Team sources said a woman in her 50’s was shot there and that the alleged gunman was her 78-year-old neighbor. That man is in now custody.

The sources told WBZ-TV’s Cheryl Fiandaca the man was dressed as a package delivery person and he shot the woman multiple times.

No names have been made public.

According to I-Team sources, the two knew each other and had a history of issues.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

