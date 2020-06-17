BRAINTREE (CBS) – A man is in police custody after a woman was shot and killed outside her home in Braintree Wednesday afternoon, sources tell WBZ-TV’s I-Team.
Officers were called to a house on Howie Road around noon.
I-Team sources said a woman in her 50’s was shot there and that the alleged gunman was her 78-year-old neighbor. That man is in now custody.
#Sources 78 year old suspect in #Braintree shooting was dressed as a package delivery person. Opened fire on his female neighbor shooting her multiple times #WBZ
The sources told WBZ-TV’s Cheryl Fiandaca the man was dressed as a package delivery person and he shot the woman multiple times.
No names have been made public.
Heavy police presence on Howie Rd in Braintree. The Norfolk DA just arrived on scene @wbz #wbz pic.twitter.com/06dvugrx4x
According to I-Team sources, the two knew each other and had a history of issues.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.