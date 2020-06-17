BRAINTREE (CBS) – A well-respected nurse was shot and killed outside her home in Braintree Wednesday and a former neighbor is now in custody, accused in her death.

Braintree Police received several 911 calls at 11:44 a.m. to report a shooting outside of a house on Howie Road. Callers also gave them a description of the gunman.

When officers arrived they found the homeowner, Laurie Melchionda, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Standing nearby was 61-year-old Robert Bonang of Marshfield. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said he fit the description of the gunman and was taken into custody.

Melchionda was rushed to South Shore Hospital where she died.

It’s still not clear what led to the shooting, but Morrissey said it was not a random event and that Melchionda was targeted. The D.A. would not say if a weapon was recovered.

Bonang is a former neighbor who lived across the street from Melchionda, but Morrissey said Bonang had not lived there for six years.

Sources told WBZ-TV’s I-Team Bonang was dressed as a package delivery person at the time of the shooting. Morrissey would only say he was wearing a “brown-type color uniform.”

According to I-Team sources, Bonang and Melchionda had a history of issues. Morrissey said police had been to the neighborhood in the past, but he did not know of any recent dispute between them.

“She’s well known in town. She’s been active in town in the board of health. She’s a well-respected nurse. She was the head of the health services in the Weston Public Schools. She’s extremely well-thought of in town,” Morrissey told reporters at an afternoon news conference near the scene.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.