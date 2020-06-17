BOSTON (CBS) — For all intents and purposes, the Tom Brady era is over in New England. But that doesn’t mean ol’ Tommy Boy is done helping the Patriots win football games.

Legendary head coach and master motivator Bill Belichick juuuust might use Brady’s departure as a way to get his team a little extra fiery this season. At least, that’s what Rodney Harrison thinks.

The Patriots Hall of Famer spoke to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, and the former All-Pro safety believes Belichick will use the Brady situation to his advantage.

“[Belichick] might bring up a couple articles … everybody saying [the dynasty is] over, Brady this, Brady that. Of course he’ll say something about that. But at the end of the day, whether he makes the point or not, he knows the team will be motivated to prove they can win without Tom,” Harrison told Guregian. “It’s motivating for people to say you can’t win without Brady. I know I would be pissed. … So these guys are going to be motivated, pumped up and ready to go.”

Brady’s departure is certain to be a major talking point for all voices outside the organization throughout the summer and into the season. So it’s only natural that Belichick won’t ignore the elephant in the room and try to remind players in his uniquely Belichickian way that certain voices don’t believe they can compete anymore.

“You gotta take it personal,” Harrison told Guregian. “You gotta let it motivate you.”