BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a sight that many in New England have not wanted to see since mid-March. But on Tuesday, the day finally arrived.

Today is the day that the world got its first look at Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform, with the team Tweeting out four images of its new QB in his new garb.

Behold, TB12 in all his TB12 glory:

If those four pics aren’t enough for you, there are over 40 pictures of Brady in his new gear on the team’s website. It gives new meaning to the somewhat popular phrase, Tompa Bay.

This is the first time we’re seeing Brady with his new threads because in this strange and unprecedented offseason amid the coronavirus pandemic, he never got an introductory press conference with his new team. He instead settled for a conference call as his introduction with the Buccaneers, robbing us all of the usual photo op of a freshly signed free agent smiling and holding up new his jersey.

We did get a quick glimpse of Brady with some of his new teammates as the QB held a practice session last month, but that was just a practice jersey. Tuesday gave us a look at the real thing, and though there has been plenty of time to let the shock of Brady’s departure sink in, it still looks a bit… odd.

The 42-year-old Brady signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent following a 20-year career in New England that saw him lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. He’ll now look to lead a Tampa Bay franchise that has just one Super Bowl appearance (a victory in 2002) in its 43 years in the NFL.