MILTON (CBS) — Sofia Goldberg is hoping she’s only a few days away from scheduling appointments at her Milton Day Spa Belle Visage. Nail salons and day spas are set to reopen during part two of Phase Two, which could start as early as next week.

“Clients reaching out day and night. When, when, when,” said Goldberg.

Clients will have to wait outside for their appointments and inside it’ll look a lot different with dividers and reduced capacity.

“The workers will wear gowns and disposable gloves and masks,” said Goldberg.

Movie theaters are set to open in Phase Three which could at the end of the month.

At the West Newton Cinema, they are making preparations to reopen.

“Three months. It feels like three years,” said West Newton Cinema owner David Bramante. He is cleaning, preparing the concession stand for plexiglass, and updating the ticketing system.

“In that reserved seating that has social distancing built-in, so folks will buy their ticket or we’ll sell them at the box office and they’ll be placed, social distanced throughout the theater,” said Bramante.

The community has been helping to keep the theater’s lights on, but Bramante says now is the time to turn the projectors back on.

“This can’t go on forever for any of us,” said Bramante.

It’s still unclear what the capacity limits will be at theaters during Phase Three.