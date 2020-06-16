Comments
REHOBOTH (CBS) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash involving three cars in Rehoboth Tuesday afternoon. One of the injuries is serious, according to the Rehoboth Fire Department.
Rehoboth and Seekonk fire departments and EMS from Rehoboth and Swansea responded to the scene on Route 6 at Barney Avenue.
Two people were extricated from a car after it took crews half-hour to remove the roof and the rear hatch, Rehoboth Fire said.
It’s unclear what caused the crash. Local and state police are investigating.