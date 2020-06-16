BOSTON (CBS) — Football season can’t officially begin until the new guys all get their jersey numbers. For the veteran additions this offseason, that took place on Tuesday.
The Patriots announced the jersey numbers for the following veteran players:
No. 2, Brian Hoyer, QB
No. 10, Damiere Byrd, WR
No. 13, Marqise Lee, WR
No. 19, Quincy Adeboyejo, WR
No. 21, Adrian Phillips, S
No. 22 Cody Davis, DB
No. 39, D’Angelo Ross, DB
No. 41, Lenzy Pipkins, DB
No. 45, Dan Vitale, FB
No. 52, Brandon Copeland, LB
No. 94, Beau Allen, DL
The rookie class — which includes 10 draftees plus 15 undrafted free agents — typically doesn’t receive jersey number assignments until preseason games begin, and those numbers tend to change after final cuts are made prior to Week 1.